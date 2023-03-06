Previously the school operated out of halls and community centres.

A dance school in Warwick now has its first permanent home in the town.

Warwick School of Dance, which first launched in 2014, is owned by Dr Emily Twitchett and has moved in at a site in Coten End.

Emily Twitchett with Bhavika Patel of Buckles at the new Warwick School of Dance premises. Photo supplied

Emily was assisted by Law firm, Buckles, which helped finalise a six-year lease on the property.

Emily said: “I have been hiring local halls and community centres for the last nine years, so to have a location that will be ours alone, is incredibly exciting.

“The location of the property was important, as it's in the same neighbourhood as the venue that we have been using, plus it's close to cafes, shops and has a car park and it has the space that we need.”

The property has two dance studios and hosts recreational and professional dance training from ages two to adults (including seniors).

