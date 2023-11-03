Warwick district communities join together for Diwali light switch-on event in Leamington

Members of the Indian community were joined by representatives from local businesses, faith groups and dignitaries.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwick district communities recently joined together for the Diwali light switch-on event in Leamington.

Last weekend’s start of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, was marked by the event in the town, which was attended by hundreds of residents.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick district communities recently joined together for the Diwali light switch-on event in Leamington. Last weekend’s start of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, was marked by the event in the town, which was attended by hundreds of residents. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the Indian community were joined by representatives from local businesses, faith groups and dignitaries in a harmonious celebration of unity and cultural diversity, as the Happy Diwali light was switched on at the top of the Parade.

The event on October 29 included a performance of Dhol Tasha music before the lights were switched on by Councillors Naveen Tangri, Hema Yellapragada and Raj Kang along with the Mayor of Leamington, Councillor Alan Boad and the Chairman and Leader of Warwick District Council, councillors Sidney Syson and Ian Davison.

Cllr Naveen Tangri said: “It was wonderful to see so many people come together, to unite as a community and celebrate this joyous festival which acknowledges the triumph of light over darkness.

“The resounding success of the Diwali event has inspired the council to commit to even more organised and vibrant celebrations in the future.

Earlier in the evening, district councillors from across the political parties gathered at the town hall to experience a special performance of Kuchipudi, a traditional Indian classical dance, by students from the Ishana Dance School. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As we look ahead, we welcome the community’s valuable insights and ideas to continue strengthening the bonds that make our district such a remarkable place to live.”

Earlier in the evening, district councillors from across the political parties gathered at the town hall to experience a special performance of Kuchipudi, a traditional Indian classical dance, by students from the Ishana Dance School.

Cllr Hema Yellaprgada said: “The students’ graceful movements were choreographed to a melodious hymn in praise of Lord Ganesha, who symbolizes new beginnings and the removal of hindrances.

“The dance encapsulated the spirit of Diwali, which goes beyond just celebration, serving as a beacon of hope and the triumph of light over darkness.

The festive atmosphere was ignited with a performance of Dhol Tasha music before the lights were switched on by Councillors Naveen Tangri, Hema Yellapragada and Raj Kang along with the Mayor of Leamington, Councillor Alan Boad and the Chairman and Leader of Warwick District Council, Councillors Sidney Syson and Ian Davison. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As the Indian diaspora continues to share this ancient festival with the world, the message of unity, joy, and positivity shines brighter than ever.