Warwick District Council hails plastic packaging collection scheme a success after increase in recycling rates

Warwick District Council has hailed its plastic packaging collection scheme a success after seeing an increase in recycling a year after it launched.

Warwick District Council launched the scheme in September 2024, becoming the first council in the county to collect plastic packaging from all households in the district for recycling.

It meant that plastics such as plastic bags, confectionary wrappers, foil lined packaging, plastic film, bubble wrap, food wrapping, fruit and vegetable net bags and more could be placed in the blue lidded recycling bin (or red box/bag) during the fortnightly collection.

Once collected, the waste then goes to Sherbourne Recycling – a materials recycling facility (MRF) in Coventry – and goes through a sorting process using the latest AI robotic equipment to separate the ‘commingled’ collections.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “It was fantastic to be selected as the first council in Warwickshire for this recycling scheme, which helped to reduce the amount of household waste going into the grey bin.

“Our partnership with and investment in Sherbourne Recycling continues to bring value to our residents, and we’re very grateful to the team there and at the Flexible Plastic Fund for enabling this new recycling scheme to happen.

“We want to say a big thank you to everyone for taking part and for embracing the change in waste collection.

“Our recycling rate average has gone from 53 per cent in 2023/24 to currently 61.4 per cent in 2025/26, which is one of the highest in England.”

Warwick District Council said its overall waste percentage has also decreased by 5.7 per cent.

Greg Paradowski, technical and operations director at Sherbourne Recycling, added: “The FlexCollect project was a significant piece of work and it’s a real privilege to have contributed so impactfully to the resulting report alongside our partner authority, Warwick District Council who played a vital role.

"As one of the world’s most advanced MRFs, our site was used as part of the trial programme, specifically to identify baseline data for flexible plastic recovery in commingled collections.

A full list of what flexible plastics can be recycled in the blue lid bin is available at: https://www.sherbournerecycling.co.uk/flex?utm_source=wdcqr3