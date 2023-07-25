Warwick District Foodbank gets much-needed donation to help with the growing demand in cost-of-living crisis

Currently the foodbank is averaging 205 clients per week – a 20 per cent increase on 2022.

The Warwick District Foodbank has received a much-needed donation to help with the growing demand for its services.

Services at the foodbank have increased rapidly in recent months due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, and to help housing developer Barratt Homes has donated £500.

Barratt Homes’ Sales Adviser, Hassan Ali – based at the nearby Aston Grange development in Upper Lighthorne – visited Warwick District Foodbank to learn how the donation will make a difference to the charity. Photo shows Hassan Ali with Andy Bower, Operations Manager at Warwick District Foodbank. Photo by Mike Sewell

Advertisement

Advertisement

With support from a large number of volunteers, as well as donations from the community and other organisations, Warwick District Foodbank provided food parcels to a total of 7,845 people in 2022, which equates to 5,113 adults and 2,732 children.

Currently the foodbank is averaging 205 clients per week – a 20 per cent increase on 2022.

Andy Bower, operations manager at Warwick District Foodbank, said: “We are extremely grateful for this generous financial donation to our charity.

"People engaging with our service are facing impossible decisions during the current cost-of-living crisis.

Barratt Homes’ Sales Adviser, Hassan Ali – based at the nearby Aston Grange development in Upper Lighthorne – visited Warwick District Foodbank to learn how the donation will make a difference to the charity. Photo shows Hassan Ali with Miriam Bowen at Warwick District Foodbank. Photo by Mike Sewell

“This donation will make a real difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It will help us to support people in our local community who are being pushed deeper into poverty and struggling to put food on the table, whilst we work towards a future where no-one needs to visit a foodbank to get by.”

Following the donation, Barratt Homes’ Sales Adviser, Hassan Ali – based at the nearby Aston Grange development in Upper Lighthorne – visited Warwick District Foodbank to learn how the donation will make a difference to the charity.