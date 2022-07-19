Warwick district residents urged not to light fires and barbeques in public parks

Jephson Gardens. Copyright Leamington Courier.

With the current heatwave set to continue, Warwick District Council is reminding people that lighting fires and barbeques is not permitted in any of the district’s parks.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to the soaring temperatures, the council has also made the decision to extend the barbeque ban to the designated area at Newbold Comyn for a temporary period.

Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, portfolio holder for leisure and neighbourhood services, said: “The recent wildfires in southern Europe area are a stark reminder of how dangerous and life-threatening grass fires can be, and how quickly they can spread.

"This is why in order to protect our parks and for safety reasons we cannot permit barbeques or fire lighting in any of our public spaces.