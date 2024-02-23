Warwick district tree wardens team up with councillors to plant more trees in Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tree wardens have once again teamed up with councillors to plant more trees in Kenilworth.

The annual tree planting project, which is in its ninth year, was commissioned by Kenilworth Town Council and organised by Warwick District Tree Wardens.

From left to right: Peter Burnell, Toby Arnold, Cllr David Bailey, Jon West, Sheila Franks, Karen Jones and Cllr Mark Stevens. Photo supplied

This year’s locations were all requested by residents, while the planting was done by local Kenilworth councillors, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, Bee Friendly Kenilworth, Plastic Free Kenilworth, Warwickshire County Council’s Forestry team and Warwick District Tree Wardens.

Despite residents being able to request locations, the tree wardens say that not all locations are suitable.

A spokesperson from the Warwick District Tree Wardens said: “Underground services and other street furniture are the main obstacles, but the team also have to consider the type of soil, other trees nearby, if it’s sunny or shady, if it’s too close to a corner or junction, if the road is narrow or there are there are buildings close by and if there are other trees or overhead cables.

“These also dictate what variety of tree would be suitable.

“The team have planted trees all over Kenilworth, helping to soak up some of the excesses of rain-water we’ve been experiencing recently.

“A small but important contribution to helping mitigate against our climate emergency.”

Kenilworth Town Councillor Mark Steven, chairman of the Climate Emergency Committee, said: “It is a real privilege to be able to participate in the planting of trees in Kenilworth, with such a dedicated team.