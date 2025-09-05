Warwick district’s historic buildings to be in the spotlight for annual Heritage Open Days

Warwick district’s history is set to be put in the spotlight this month, as dozens of the area’s buildings open their doors for free for the annual Heritage Open Days.

Running from September 12 to 21, Heritage Open Days will be taking place across the district’s towns and villages, showcasing sites that are not usually open to the pubic or normally charge an entry fee, with more than 50 free events and openings taking place.

There is also the opportunity to join a themed guided walks around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Robert Eyre, senior archivist at Warwickshire County Record Office with Councillor Naveen Tangri, Chairman of Warwick District Council. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Local attractions including the Lord Leycester, Kenilworth Castle, Packwood House, Baddesley Clinton, and Bagot’s Castle will be offering free admission at limited times.

Visitors can also take a tour Leamington Town Hall, the Victorian ringing room at the Collegiate Church of St Mary and St Michael’s Place, Warwick to hear about the restoration project taking place at the former medieval Leper Hospital.

Many of the district’s churches will also be open with volunteers on hand to show visitors around their stunning interiors designed by the leading architects and artists of the day.

The Warwickshire County Record Office will also be offering visitors the chance to visit its strong rooms and find out how the county’s most precious documents are cared for.

Senior archivist Robert Eyre said: “We are very pleased to support Heritage Open Days every year.

"There is more than 900 years of local history within our vaults waiting to be discovered. We urge visitors to book early to avoid disappointment.”

Councillor Naveen Tangri, chairman of Warwick District Council, added: “The council is proud to support and coordinate the district’s annual Heritage Open Days Festival.

"This is a record year for events taking place with more opportunities than ever for people to explore and find out more about our area’s deep-rooted history and culture and best of all it’s all for free.

“This wonderful festival couldn’t happen without the support of a large number of volunteers who have given up their time to organise the incredible range of activities, events and openings taking place.”

A guide listing all the venues taking part and opening times is available from libraries and visitor information centres in the town.

For more information go to: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/whats-on.html or https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/events/event/366/heritage_open_days_2025