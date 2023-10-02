Warwick engineers flying high as their ecofriendly plane battery business continues to expand

They moved to the site earlier this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two engineers who met at university are flying high as entrepreneurs after recent investment saw their ecofriendly battery business expand into larger premises.

Neofytos Dimitriou, 31, and Radovan Gallo, 30, both now based in Warwick, met whilst studying engineering at the University of Southampton and launched their aerospace startup Flux Aviation in August 2021.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katherine Skerry, site manager at AC Lloyd Space Business Centre Warwick, with Radovan Gallo, co-founder of Flux Aviation. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flux Aviation develops and manufactures ultra-high performance electric motors and batteries to build zero emission electric powertrains for aircraft.

The current model in development is the FLUX-75 which offers 75kW of power for up to two hours of flying and is designed for light sport (LSA), kit-built and experimental aircraft.

The model comes with simple installation and is directly compatible with most aircraft powered by industry competitor Rotax 912 engine models, whilst offering cheaper fuel (electricity) costs, fewer parts to service and maintain and creating no emissions.

Following a recent round of investment, the business is now expanding after moving into a new unit at Space Business Centre Warwick.

The company were on the lookout for premises that combined both testing and office space, having previously worked from a co-working space in the WMG, University of Warwick and a manufacturing site near London.

The business is currently building electric powertrains and conversion kits for the training aircraft market and supporting clients in European countries including Germany and Czech Republic to decarbonise the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This summer, they had three university students for work experience placements and are now looking to hire two full-time engineers to help meet demand for their services.

Co-founder Radovan Gallo said: “We were interested in moving to Warwickshire because of its rich heritage in automotive and engineering industries.

“The move has allowed us to grow as demand increases, and enabled us to have had a successful summer internship program where the students explore both the technical and operational sides of working in the aerospace industry.