Warwick family hosting their popular Halloween house for the 10th year

A family in Warwick will be bringing back their popular Halloween house attraction for the 10th year. Photos by James Maclellan

A family in Warwick will be bringing back their popular Halloween house attraction for the 10th year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James and Laura Maclellan and their family will once again be turning their home in Hathaway Drive, in the Woodloes, into a spooky-themed house today (Friday October 31).

It will run from 5pm until late and visitors will be able to buy sausages in a bun, veggie sausages in a bun, mulled wine and hot chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family has done this for many years – this marking the 10th year – with them helping to raise money for many good causes, including Team Ethan.

James said: “So one of my spooky helpers has just told me this is our 10th year of doing Haunted Hathaway House.

“Wow I can’t believe it.

"Please help us to make 2025 a special year for Team Ethan.”

James and Laura started Team Ethan to help raise money for necessary equipment and items their son Ethan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan, who is now 11 years old, has lesch nyhan syndrome, dystonia and epilepsy.

As he gets older Ethan needs more essential equipment and the Haunted Hathaway House will once again be raising money towards this.

For more information about Team Ethan go to: https://www.facebook.com/GingMaclellan/