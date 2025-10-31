Warwick family hosting their popular Halloween house for the 10th year

By Kirstie Smith
Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:06 GMT
A family in Warwick will be bringing back their popular Halloween house attraction for the 10th year. Photos by James Maclellanplaceholder image
A family in Warwick will be bringing back their popular Halloween house attraction for the 10th year. Photos by James Maclellan
A family in Warwick will be bringing back their popular Halloween house attraction for the 10th year.

James and Laura Maclellan and their family will once again be turning their home in Hathaway Drive, in the Woodloes, into a spooky-themed house today (Friday October 31).

Most Popular
placeholder image
Read More
Warwick's getting into the spirit this Halloween with an array of half term acti...

It will run from 5pm until late and visitors will be able to buy sausages in a bun, veggie sausages in a bun, mulled wine and hot chocolate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family has done this for many years – this marking the 10th year – with them helping to raise money for many good causes, including Team Ethan.

James said: “So one of my spooky helpers has just told me this is our 10th year of doing Haunted Hathaway House.

“Wow I can’t believe it.

"Please help us to make 2025 a special year for Team Ethan.”

James and Laura started Team Ethan to help raise money for necessary equipment and items their son Ethan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ethan, who is now 11 years old, has lesch nyhan syndrome, dystonia and epilepsy.

As he gets older Ethan needs more essential equipment and the Haunted Hathaway House will once again be raising money towards this.

For more information about Team Ethan go to: https://www.facebook.com/GingMaclellan/

Related topics:Warwick
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice