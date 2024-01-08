Warwick family jewellers closes its doors - but a new store is set to open next month

The team at the jewellers have also shared what will be taking over the premises.

A family jewellers in Warwick has closed its doors - but a new store is set to open next month.

In November 2023, Peter Vandome, owner of Andersons of Warwick in Market Square announced he would be shutting up shop.

Peter bought the store more than 16 years ago and said he has enjoyed being an integral part of the local retail community ever since.

Since it was founded, the business has occupied two locations in the town, recently relocating to a larger premises in Market Place.

After announcing the news of the closure, the store has been hosting a closing down sale and the last day of trading was last Saturday (January 6).

The team at Andersons have been using the business’ social media pages to thank customers and the community for its support – and recently they also announced a new business would be setting up shop on the site.

In December, the team at the shop also shared the news that one of their own, Joanne Maddison, would be taking over the premises to start her own business – known as Maddison's Jewellers.

According to the post, Joanne started work at Andersons in 2011 and went on to be a qualified diamond grader, gemmologist and the manager of the shop.

Maddison's Jewellers is due to open in February.