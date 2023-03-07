Register
Warwick family recreates photo from 1980s showing five generations

The photo from the 1980s was also printed in the newspaper.

By Kirstie Smith
3 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 4:59pm

A family in Warwick has recreated a family photo showing five generations.

Janet Brady contacted The Courier about the recreated photo, she said: “There are now five generations in our family, since my granddaughter gave birth.

"The last time this happened was in the 1980s when we appeared in the newspaper.”

The black and white photo shows baby Martin Brady being held by his great great granny Kate Mancini, two great great grandchildren Liane Brady and Darren Brady.

Janet Brady, who is Liane and Darren’s mum, is pictured on the left with Kate Mancini in the middle (Liane and Darren’s nan) and their great nan Hilda Rooney is on the right.

In the recreation photo baby Ari Markham is being held by great great nan Kate Mancini.

Ari’s mum, Siân Brady is stood to the left with her nan Liane Carson in the middle and Ari’s great nan Janet Brady on the right.