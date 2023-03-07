It looks at sections of the river month by month.

A former journalist in Warwick who has become a wildlife author has released a new book looking at Warwickshire’s River Avon.

‘A River Avon Year’ by Rick Thompson follows the 88-mile long ‘Shakespeare Avon Way’ in short sections month by month, from the source of the river in Northamptonshire to the River Severn in Gloucestershire.

Rick Thompson. Photo supplied

It describes the changing wildlife as the seasons change, and relates some of the significant moments in England’s history that have played out on the riverbanks, involving abbeys and castles and key battles.

There are also mentions of folklore and legend associated with the flora and fauna.

Rick Thompson said: “I was curious to know more about this lovely river that flows through my home town of Warwick in the centre of the Avon valley. It is a relatively young English river.

"It carved its present course at the end of the last ice age a mere 12,000 years ago.

Rick Thompson's new book. Photo supplied

"The settlements that grew up at crossing points all have their stories: from the source at Naseby where Charles I was defeated, to Rugby known worldwide for its cement; Leamington Spa the Victorian boom-town; Warwick with its huge castle; Stratford the tourist magnet; Evesham with its famed fruit and veg; salty Pershore, and Tewkesbury where the Wars of the Roses had their final bloody chapter.

"And there is surprising wildlife to be found along the length of the river.

“But how clean is it? Is it becoming more polluted? Is there evidence of the growing biodiversity crisis and the local impacts of climate change?

"I found it instructive to discover what is being done to restore the river’s rich wildlife, and to prevent damaging floods in the Avon valley.”

David Kelham, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, who has read the book, said: “This book is full of fascinating stories and descriptions of the wildlife to be found along the river that runs like an artery through the heart of England.”

The author will be talking about the book and signing copies in the Warwick Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street between 12noon and 2pm on Saturday March 18.

