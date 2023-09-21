Warwick fitness business flexing its muscles after expanding to new premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Warwick-based fitness business inspired by a trip to Australia is going from strength to strength after moving into new premises.

Kirsty Walton, 31 from Surrey, started KJPT three years ago after moving to Leamington and is now expanding the business into a new unit at Space Business Centre Warwick.

Kirsty’s business venture was inspired by her travels to Australia in 2017 when she was 25 and had just left a job in the London fashion industry.

During the trip she became interested in the fitness industry and recognised the positive impact of exercise on mental health and as a result began her own personal training journey.

After returning to the UK, Kirsty qualified as a personal trainer in 2018 and began building her client base, working for three years across various gyms in Warwickshire.

In January 2020, Kirsty decided to focus on growing her business and became self-employed.

During the pandemic, she began creating home workout plans.

The video series was a success in allowing people to exercise without access to a gym, with Kirsty gaining many long-term clients who she still supports today.

Kirsty continued her home workouts following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, as well as returning to work in the gym and completing training on ante and post-natal exercise.

With her client base growing in 2022, Kirsty began to look for a location that could also house new weights and training equipment.

Kirsty found Space Business Centre at Tachbrook Park and now, more than 30 of the business’ regular clients can now choose private one-to-one and couples workout classes that suits them, alongside a weekly group workout group

Kirsty said: “My first month at Space has been amazing, and the clients really love the calm and relaxed atmosphere of the location, it is a wonderful community of businesses.

“I wanted a new base that gave me flexibility in size whilst also providing privacy for customers who are less comfortable in a gym setting but still want to work out, and this unit ticks all the boxes.

“The expansion has also allowed me to invest in more specialist equipment including new barbell plates, slam balls and a squat rack, and I am looking forward to the future here.”