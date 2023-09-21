Register
Warwickshire residents asked to suggest locations for future electric vehicle charging points in the county

The council says it wants to hear about the areas in the county where there is a high demand for electric vehicle charging.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to get involved and suggest possible locations for future electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the county.

The council was recently allocated £3.3m from Tranche 1 of the government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Capital Fund.

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to get involved and suggest possible locations for future electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the county. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County CouncilWarwickshire residents are being encouraged to get involved and suggest possible locations for future electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the county. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council
Based on current estimates, this funding will allow for the delivery of up to 2,000 charging sockets at both on-street and in car park locations.

In order to deliver on this, the council says it is now looking for residents help to nominate possible locations.

Anyone can make a location suggestion by using the following form: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=BqqwiCdZu0uok4nMJxOsggWAQybZlLFLvvdy6xvOGDlUM0hHTUFPNVpBQkg3UlI2VU1LR1JDWkNBUyQlQCN0PWcu

The council is particularly interested in hearing about areas where there is a high demand for electric vehicle charging, such as; residential streets with no off-street parking, public car parks and rural locations.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Warwickshire residents to get involved in the roll out of our electric vehicle charging infrastructure.”

"We are particularly keen to hear from residents in Nuneaton and Bedworth and the county’s more rural locations so that we can ensure that access to EV charging is increased in these areas.

“We know that more people are keen to move away from fossil-fuel powered vehicles and that our role in this important shift is to provide increased charging infrastructure that makes this switch both possible and desirable.”

The council is also carrying out a trial to allow home-charging on terraced streets through the use of cable protectors. This new guidance can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/electric-vehicles/charging-terraced-streets

