Warwick Folk Festival organisers cutting tickets prices for residents and frontline workers

As a thank you to the emergency services and health staff whose efforts kept the county safe during the threat of Covid-19, ‘blue light’ workers along with NHS staff and people working in education will also get a discount.

Organisers of next month’s Warwick Folk Festival are aiming to do their bit for local residents and frontline workers by cutting prices at the gate.

Residents in Leamington and Warwick along with many key workers will be able to lap up the annual summer music event at a discount.

Warwick Folk Festival in 2022. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

People living in the CV34 Warwick postcode have previously been allowed in at a cheaper rate but, in a move designed to help more local music fans struggling with the cost of living crisis, the CV31 and CV32 postcodes covering Leamington have now been added.

Last year’s festival was the first at the new site in the shadow of Warwick Castle following a break during lockdown and the pandemic.

The festival runs from July 27 to July 30 bringing performers from the UK and world folk scene as well as family activities, food and camping.

This year’s line-up also puts the spotlight on local performers and bands getting a chance to play on the wider stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a thank you to the emergency services and health staff whose efforts kept the county safe during the threat of Covid, ‘blue light’ workers along with NHS staff and people working in education will also get a discount.

A festival spokesman said: “We wanted to give local people a bit of help in these difficult times as well as letting people who may have heard of the festival but never actually been to come along and see what’s on offer.

"Any big event like ours requires co-operation and support from so many of our blue light workers and so we’re delighted to give them a chance to come to the site and grab a few hours of rest and relaxation at what we all hope will be another great festival year.”

Residents and key workers can claim the discount on day and evening tickets by bringing proof of address or employment to the box office on the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement