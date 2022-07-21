Warwick Folk Festival returns for its 42nd year

Musicians playing at the bar at a previous Folk Festival. Photo by John Wright

The popular Warwick Folk Festival will be returning for its 42nd year.

The festival will be taking place from Thursday July 21 to Sunday July 24 and will be at a new location - ‘Castle Park’.

The new location, which is next to Warwick Castle, means all the principal venues and camping are on one site.

Having been postponed for the last two years, the organisers say they are thrilled to be staging the family friendly festival which brings the local community together for a celebration of folk history, dance, and general revelry.

Headline acts will include festival patron and internationally renowned multi-instrumentalist Will Pound as well as Show of Hands, The Young’uns, Seth Lakeman, John Spiers and Jon Boden plus the award-winning Nancy Kerr.

Younger visitors can also enjoy entertainment from acts including Boundless Brothers, Dom Prag, Janice Burns and Jon Doran, Katie Spencer, The Canny Band, Zach Johnson, Chris Elliott and Caitlin Jones, Granny's Attic, Georgia Lewis and Ross Grant, Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne, Inlay.

There will also be a full programme of activities for 12-18 year-olds with perennial festival favourites Panic Circus, puppetry with Hand to Mouth Theatre, and Wolly the Clown.

The Fringe festival will also once again be returning too venues across Warwick town centre.

Festival director Dick Dixon said: “We are so looking forward to our 42nd festival, especially in such a beautiful location with views across the banks of the Avon.

"From feedback we know our festival goers are looking forward to a fantastic weekend of superb music, camping, workshops, singing, dancing, sessions, and giggles at what is one of the friendliest and established folk festivals around.

"Whether you’re a seasoned regular or a newcomer, we look forward to seeing you this summer.”

Visitors can also enjoy concerts, sing-arounds, dance, acoustic performances, and gigs. They can also join in with sessions, learn a new skill, look around the craft fair, taste street food, or relax in the wine and cocktail bar.

A free and scheduled shuttle bus will also be laid on to take visitors from the site into the town.