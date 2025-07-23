Warwick Folk Festival returns to the town for its 45th year

An aerial picture of the Warwick Folk Festival in 2023. Photo by Alex Harvey

The 45th Warwick Folk Festival will be returning to Castle Park in Warwick this week.

Taking place from Thursday July 24 to Sunday July 27, the family friendly festival brings the community together for a celebration of folk history, dance, and general revelry.

This year the headline acts include Richard Thompson, Le Vent du Nord, Kate Rusby and Martin Simpson.

Festival director Dick Dixon said: “We’ve lined up unforgettable headliners, as well as a treasure trove of talent across the whole festival weekend.

"From jaw-dropping performances to unforgettable memories, Warwick Folk Festival is where the magic happens and where the best folk music meets the charm of this beautiful historic town.

"From stunning performances to lively workshops and jam sessions, it’s going to be a weekend of pure magic. Warwick Folk Festival is renowned for being a very friendly, relaxed, and chilled out event in a stunning location”.

Visitors can enjoy a full programme of concerts, sing-arounds, dance, intimate acoustic performances or full-on gigs.

At Castle Park, attendees can visit the beer tent and wine and cocktail bar, join in with the sessions, shop in the craft stalls, learn a new skill and buy street food.

The event’s Fringe Festival will also take place in Warwick town centre, where there will be dance displays, pub music sessions and open-air concerts.

Various venues around the town will be hosting performances and events for the festival.

For a list go to: https://warwickfolkfestival.co.uk/whats-on/the-fringe-festival/

For more information about the Warwick Folk Festival and for tickets go to: www.warwickfolkfestival.co.uk