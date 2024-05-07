Warwick fundraiser taking on a 100km trek in aid of a charity close to her heart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraiser from Warwick will be taking on a 100km trek in aid of a charity close to her heart.

Jade Hussey, 32, will be taking part in Coppafeel’s ‘Coppatrek’ across the Brecon Beacons from June 8 to June 14, with around 120 people and celebrity captains – including Giovanna Fletcher.

Jade Hussey will be taking on a 100km trek across the Brecon Beacons in June in aid of charity. Photo supplied

Speaking about the challenge, Jade said: “CoppaFeel raise awareness with young people about checking your breasts regularly for signs of breast cancer and 'getting to know your normal'.

"They do talks, send out free monthly reminders, provide advice and more to help as many people as possible free of charge.

"I was introduced to the charity a few years ago when a relative unfortunately had breast cancer and they were there to support her.

"She has very sadly passed away since and I am now doing the trek in her honour amongst other family members who have had breast cancer in the past.

"My aim is to help spread awareness and information on how to check yourself correctly.

“I am feeling very nervous due to the long days with little rest, but I know that my personal reason and the inspirational people around me (all trekking for their personal reasons) will encourage me to keep going.”

Jade needs to raise at least £2,250 and so far she is just over the halfway mark.

To help raise money, Jade will be hosting a bingo event later this month.

She said: “I am holding a bingo evening at Hart and Co in Leamington on Monday May 20 from 6.30pm and eyes down at 7pm.

"The ticket includes three games of bingo, a cocktail and a raffle ticket with prizes from Warwick Castle, Next, Warwickshire Gin, Two Brother's and more.

"Additional tickets can be purchased by those not attending the event. The cost of a ticket is £20.

“Any support, big or small, is greatly appreciated.

"If you would like to get a ticket for my bingo event, you can go onto my Eventbrite page or you can donate on my Justgiving page, putting in the comments your name and that it is for a bingo ticket.”

To visit the eventbrite page go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bingo-evening-for-coppafeel-with-jade-tickets-879300079207