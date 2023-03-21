Warwick fundraiser taking on marathon challenge for a cause close to her heart

This will be Suzannah’s first marathon.

A fundraiser from Warwick is currently training for a marathon to help raise awareness and funds for a cause close to her heart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Susannah Rose is running the Brighton Marathon on April 2 to help awareness of a rare brain disease her dad was diagnosed with in 2018.

Susannah with her dad. Photo supplied

After experiencing problems with balance and backwards falls, Susannah’s dad was diagnosed with Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD) at the age of 73.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CBD is a neurodegenerative disease caused by the loss of nerve cells in certain parts of the brain.

Over time this causes problems with movement, speech, memory and swallowing.

Currently there is no treatment or cure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a keen runner, Susannah decided to take on the marathon challenge for her dad, now 78, to raise awareness of CBD and also funds for UK charity PSPA, which supports those with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and CBD.

Susannah said: “Just as dad was embarking on a new adventure, opening a local art gallery on Brighton sea front, issues with his balance and falling began to surface.

"Although dad was lucky to receive a diagnosis fairly quickly, receiving the appropriate care, as his mobility and speech declined was difficult, due to a lack of awareness of CBD.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve never run a marathon before but I want to do it now so dad is part of it, to raise awareness but also funds to help support research into CBD, so one day there might be a treatment available to help.

"And Brighton holds lots of great family memories for me so it was the perfect location for my challenge.

“Dad’s speech is limited now but I love the fact when I told him what I was doing, he still managed to say the word ‘bonkers’ to me.

Local runners are helping to keep me motivated through my training schedule and the cold and wet weather. I can’t wait to do it and share the experience with dad, once I’ve crossed the finish line.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Susannah has currently raised £2,311 For PSPA.