A gin bar in Warwick is celebrating international growth 18 months after opening by taking its unique pick ‘n’ mix flavour concept online for the first time.

That Gin Company, which opened in Swan Street in 2021, is thought to be the first in the country to offer the bottled bespoke flavours by post – a theme which they have also adopted for their new gift range.

As part of a rebrand of their gins, the team is now able to offer customers in the UK and worldwide the ability to create and purchase their own unique flavour infusions in 50ml, 250ml and 500ml bottles.

Steve Bazell making a cocktail. Photo supplied

Also unveiled as part of the rebrand, are the gin gift sets which include three 250ml flavoured gins and the cocktail sets, which are supplied with enough ingredients for five cocktails, plus a mini shaker.

That Gin Company owner Steve Bazell said: “Visitors to our website now have the ability to order one of our best-selling flavours or even make up a gift set of all their favourites.

"Or they can get in touch with us direct to discuss ordering from an even wider selection that can be made to order.

"These range from the traditional juniper and floral gins through to fruity offerings such as pineapple, Sicilian orange, lemon, and passionfruit and, for spice lovers, pink pepper, black pepper and cardamon or jalapenos gin.

Jalapeno and Pineapple Cube are just two of the more unusual gin flavours available to order online. Photo by Everybody Smile Photography

"Those with a sweet tooth can also choose from a desserts range, including cherry bakewell, black forest gateau and biscoffi.

“There’s lots of companies who sell a selection of different miniatures and gins but what makes us different from the rest is that we can offer unique gin flavours.

"We’re expecting our bespoke miniatures to be particularly popular as wedding favours, for example.”

Steve added: “At That Gin Company we are passionate about our customers and ensuring they have a great experience. We want to create gin that you cannot get anywhere else.

One of the cocktail kits. Photo by Everybody Smile Photography

"We believe that we have the largest made to order gin offering in the UK and now it’s also available to access via our website.

“We hope even more customers can now enjoy the drinks as much as we enjoy making them and find the online purchasing experience a fun and exciting one.”

