The bus can host up to 50 people and also features a bar selling many of the business’ range of drinks.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A gin company based in Warwick is taking its unique concept on the road thanks to the acquisition of a new events bus.

It marks the start of an exciting new journey for That Gin Company brand, which started life as That Gin and Cocktail Bar in Swan Street.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gin company based in Warwick, is taking its unique concept on the road thanks to the acquisition of a new events bus. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The converted double-decker Cocktail Tours Bus can host up to 50 guests, features state-of-the-art LED lighting and sound system and a bar selling a range of drinks.

Guests can also ensure the on-board bar is stocked with their choices from That Gin Company’s range of unique made-to-order gin recipes and cocktails.

There is also the opportunity to pre-order food options from a menu of cream teas, snacks and deli boards.

This is the latest chapter of growth for Steve and his team who, last year, also launched an online shop continuing on from the success of the bar in Warwick.

A gin company based in Warwick, is taking its unique concept on the road thanks to the acquisition of a new events bus. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

That Gin Company owner Steve Bazell said: “We are passionate about our customers and ensuring they have the best possible experience.

"We aim to curate bespoke experiences through the bar, our bespoke gins and now the cocktail tour bus”.

The Cocktail Tours bus is available for almost any kind of occasion, whether it be event or private transfers; static hire at an event; exclusive on-board Cocktail Masterclass, private party or corporate takeover.