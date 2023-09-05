Register
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Warwick gin company taking to the road with new cocktail tour bus

The bus can host up to 50 people and also features a bar selling many of the business’ range of drinks.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A gin company based in Warwick is taking its unique concept on the road thanks to the acquisition of a new events bus.

Read More
New tools donation helped volunteers with monthly Leamington park tidy up

It marks the start of an exciting new journey for That Gin Company brand, which started life as That Gin and Cocktail Bar in Swan Street.

A gin company based in Warwick, is taking its unique concept on the road thanks to the acquisition of a new events bus. Photo suppliedA gin company based in Warwick, is taking its unique concept on the road thanks to the acquisition of a new events bus. Photo supplied
A gin company based in Warwick, is taking its unique concept on the road thanks to the acquisition of a new events bus. Photo supplied
Most Popular

The converted double-decker Cocktail Tours Bus can host up to 50 guests, features state-of-the-art LED lighting and sound system and a bar selling a range of drinks.

Guests can also ensure the on-board bar is stocked with their choices from That Gin Company’s range of unique made-to-order gin recipes and cocktails.

There is also the opportunity to pre-order food options from a menu of cream teas, snacks and deli boards.

This is the latest chapter of growth for Steve and his team who, last year, also launched an online shop continuing on from the success of the bar in Warwick.

A gin company based in Warwick, is taking its unique concept on the road thanks to the acquisition of a new events bus. Photo suppliedA gin company based in Warwick, is taking its unique concept on the road thanks to the acquisition of a new events bus. Photo supplied
A gin company based in Warwick, is taking its unique concept on the road thanks to the acquisition of a new events bus. Photo supplied

That Gin Company owner Steve Bazell said: “We are passionate about our customers and ensuring they have the best possible experience.

"We aim to curate bespoke experiences through the bar, our bespoke gins and now the cocktail tour bus”.

The Cocktail Tours bus is available for almost any kind of occasion, whether it be event or private transfers; static hire at an event; exclusive on-board Cocktail Masterclass, private party or corporate takeover.

For more information and pricing go to: http://thatgincompany.co.uk/

Related topics:Gin