Warwick girl celebrates Songs of Praise Young Chorister of the Year triumph

St Mary’s church in Warwick is celebrating a moment of musical glory after 13-year-old Anna Chester clinched the coveted title of BBC Songs of Praise Junior Young Chorister of the Year 2024.

Appearing in the TV show Anna impressed judges and audiences alike with her moving renditions of the traditional English hymn I Heard the Voice of Jesus Say and Reger’s The Virgin’s Lullaby.

Anna, a chorister at St Mary’s since 2019 and a student at King’s High School, shared her excitement about the win.

She said: “I am over the moon to have won the BBC Junior Young Chorister of the Year 2024.

"It has been an incredible experience: working with professional musicians, receiving their feedback, meeting other choristers, and seeing how a television production team operates.

"The judges—Katherine Jenkins, Bob Chilcott, and YolanDa Brown—gave invaluable advice about interpreting music, posture, dynamics, musicality, and breathing.

" From start to finish, the experience was wonderful, and I hope there will be lots of opportunities to perform over the next year. I would encourage everyone to enter.”

Anna’s victory is not just a personal milestone but also a proud moment for the music team at St Mary’s.

Director of music Oliver Hancock said:“I am completely thrilled for Anna. Winning Young Chorister of the Year is a testament to her dedication and talent.

"She is a first-class musician, and it’s a delight to work with her almost daily.

"I, along with all her fellow musicians at St Mary’s, send heartiest congratulations.”

For families inspired by Anna’s success and interested in exploring the joys of choral music, more information can be found at www.stmaryswarwick.org.uk or by emailing [email protected]