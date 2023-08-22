Register
Warwick GP practice staff raise money for cancer charity with hula hoop challenge

Many of the staff took part in the fundraiser and bought their own hula hoops to practice with.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:10 BST

Staff at a GP practice in Warwick have raised more than £600 for MacMillan Cancer Support.

Avonside Health Centre took part in the charity’s July Hula Hoop challenge, which involved hula-hooping for 15 minutes a day throughout July.

Staff at Avonside Health Centre took part in the charity’s July Hula Hoop challenge, which involved hula-hooping for 15 minutes a day throughout July. Photo supplied

Lauren Field, operations manager, organised the fundraiser. She said: “MacMillan has supported so many of our patients and staff over the years, and as soon as we saw this fundraiser we thought it would be a fantastic way to raise money whilst getting fit at the same time.

"Our target was £500, and we are delighted to have exceeded that.”

Many of the staff took part in the fundraiser and bought their own hula hoops to practice with.

Sophie Bavin, senior healthcare assistant, said: “It was great fun to take part. We all sent videos to each other of our progress as most of us were not great to start with.

"But as the month went on we all got better and upped the ante by challenging each other to hula hoop on one leg.”

The challenge also revealed that Dr Colliver had previously won a social talent show with her hula-hooping.

Leanne Cripps, social prescriber, added: “It has been super fun and such a great way to bond with the team.

"Even after the bruises, we have stayed strong and always continued to laugh. Thank you to everyone who supported us.”

So far they have raised £684. To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ahchulahoop

