Warwick gym applies for retrospective planning permission after claiming it was 'misadvised'

A gym in Warwick has submitted a retrospective planning application for its site after it says it was “misadvised” by the property agents.

Foundry Gym, which is part of a franchise, opened at a unit in Millers Road in January.

Now months after opening, the gym owners have had to submit a retrospective planning application – which is submitted after work or a change to a building has already taken place – after they claimed they were “misadvised” by the property agents.

In the planning documents, it said the warehouse style building had previously been used for rental vehicles and was a Sui Generis use.

However a gym comes under a Class E, which covers commercial, business and service use, so now the owners have had to submit a change of use application for the site.

Describing the issues, the planning statement said: “When taking on the premises the applicants were misadvised by the property agents and legal advisers who indicated on numerous occasions both verbally and in writing that the premises had the correct use class in place to enable them to use the building as a gym.

"Unfortunately, on the back of this advice the applicant’s have proceeded to invest considerable funds in refurbishing the building to make it suitable for its intended use.

"Since opening at the beginning of the year the gym has proved to be very popular meeting an unmet need for a flexible and accessible gym with a large take up from local residents, staff working at nearby businesses and Warwick Hospital.”

Speaking to The Courier and Weekly News about submitting the planning application, a spokesperson from Foundry Gym said: "While the situation is unfortunate, we were misadvised by multiple parties as to the status of the site, as can be evidenced by some of the marketing literature which is still available online which clearly states Class E use.

"We are being transparent with the council and working with them to get this matter resolved.

"We have received incredible support from the local community who use our gym and praise the positive impact it has had, providing an outlet for individuals to keep fit and healthy at an affordable price."

The 24-hour gym, which also has a boxing ring and MMA cage, has received more than 70 comments in support of the application with many praising the role of the gym in the community and its benefits.

However, there have also been 20 objection comments. Within these comments residents have raised concerns about the increase in traffic and parking as well as “disruptive” noise levels during early mornings and late evenings since the gym opened.

Anti-social and “inappropriate behaviour” from gym-goers was also highlighted – with one objector saying there was a “general sense of discomfort in the area”.

Another said: “Beyond lacking planning permission, the gym's presence is having a real, detrimental impact on community safety, wellbeing, and the character of the neighbourhood.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0871.