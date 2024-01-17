Warwick Half Marathon will help fund hospital's sensory garden for dementia patients

There are some free spaces available

A fundraising drive to raise £50,000 for a new sensory garden for dementia patients at Warwick Hospital has been boosted by The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon.

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) is planning to transform an underused piece of land at the Lakin Road hospital to create the new dementia-friendly garden.

The Wigley Group's Laura Liggins - who is running for SWFT Charity - alongside South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust MD Adam Carson at the site of the planned sensory garden at Warwick Hospital. Photo supplied

It has so far raised £6,890 for the project, but has received a welcome boost from the Warwick Half Marathon – with the community invited to help play their part.

The Trust’s charitable arm, SWFT Charity, is the official charity partner for the half marathon and has been given 50 free places for the run, with each runner asked to raise at least £250 for SWFT Charity.

The initiative could help to raise £12,500 towards the new garden, but it is hoped other people will also sign up to raise funds for the garden.

Anybody can sign up for one of the 50 free places, or opt to raise money for the garden project. To sign up go to: https://runforcharity.com/swft-charity/warwick-half-marathon/register

Adam Carson, managing director at SWFT, said: “The support from The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon is fantastic and all of the funds raised will help us support some of our most vulnerable patients.

“The therapeutic sensory garden could make a huge difference, enabling us to make our patients’ experience as positive as possible whilst also maximising their recovery through keeping mobile and maintaining their independence.”

The sensory gardens will also have a pathway that will enable patients with wheelchairs and walking frames to make use of it.

The Wigley Group’s compliance manager Laura Liggins is running this year’s event for SWFT Charity, and anybody wishing to donate can do so at: www.swftcharity.co.uk/donate

James Davies, chief executive officer of The Wigley Group – a property and development company based in Southam – added: “We are proud to have been title sponsor for The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon for the past five years, as it is not only a great event for running clubs and casual runners, but it also raises funds for brilliant causes like the new sensory garden at Warwick Hospital.”

The half marathon takes place on February 4, at 9am, and is organised by RunThrough.