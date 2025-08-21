Warwick headteacher says it was 'a tough decision' not to run a sixth form for its GCSE pupils
Today (August 21) pupils across the UK received their GCSE results but for some pupils in Warwick it was not a joyous occasion.
Earlier, The Courier and Weekly News published a story about pupils at Aylesford School collecting their GCSE results and being told that they would no longer be able to attend a sixth form at the site.
Several parents contacted the paper concerned about the news and what it would now mean for their children who had set their sights on attending the sixth form.
Parents are now trying to get their children into other sixth forms in the area.
In a statement on the school’s Facebook page, Headteacher Peter Gilbride, said the decision has been made due to a lack of applications.
Speaking to The Courier and Weekly News, he said it was ‘a tough decision’ and not one they could make people aware of until this morning.
He said: "This is not a decision we took lightly.
"We had just over 20 applicants for the sixth form and we always knew running it for Year 12 was a question mark and we shared that with families and the staff community as well.
"You need around 70 to 80 students to run a lot of these courses.
"Last year, we stayed open as we have around 21 students for the current Year 13 and we have kept that open for them, but for the new Year 12s we had to realistically make a serious financial decision.
"Of the 20 or so applicants we had, around 14 of those were viable.
"This was not something we could communicate before this morning due to embargoes around the results.
"I have worked closely with Andy Perry, the headteacher at Myton School, to try and help secure potential places for the viable applicants.
"I engaged with those pupils and told them they could get a place at Myton and that they will be able to go through the application process.
"The six that were not viable were supported by career advisors and members of staff.
"I know it sounds awful but pausing the sixth form seemed the logical decision.
"It gives us time to get in a position to potentially run a viable sixth form and ensure pupils are enrolled and able to get the results they want and need for the destinations they want.
"It was a tough decision but it had to be put on pause.”
Mr Gilbride added: "I joined the school in January and I am a former Aylesford pupil myself.
"The school was not in a good place when I joined and it wasn't where it could have and should have been.
"We are making improvements - including getting a 'good' overall rating from Ofsted in April - which is a great step for Aylesford.
"The progress we have made has been remarkable."