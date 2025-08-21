Warwick headteacher says it was 'a tough decision' not to run a sixth form for its GCSE pupils

The headteacher of Aylesford School Peter Gilbride said it was 'tough decision' to not run a sixth form for its GCSE pupils looking to start Year 12. Photos by Aylesford School and Mike Baker

The headteacher at a school in Warwick has said it was a ‘tough decision’ not to run a sixth from for its GCSE pupils.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (August 21) pupils across the UK received their GCSE results but for some pupils in Warwick it was not a joyous occasion.

Earlier, The Courier and Weekly News published a story about pupils at Aylesford School collecting their GCSE results and being told that they would no longer be able to attend a sixth form at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aylesford School. Photo by Mike Baker

Several parents contacted the paper concerned about the news and what it would now mean for their children who had set their sights on attending the sixth form.

Parents are now trying to get their children into other sixth forms in the area.

In a statement on the school’s Facebook page, Headteacher Peter Gilbride, said the decision has been made due to a lack of applications.

Speaking to The Courier and Weekly News, he said it was ‘a tough decision’ and not one they could make people aware of until this morning.

He said: "This is not a decision we took lightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had just over 20 applicants for the sixth form and we always knew running it for Year 12 was a question mark and we shared that with families and the staff community as well.

"You need around 70 to 80 students to run a lot of these courses.

"Last year, we stayed open as we have around 21 students for the current Year 13 and we have kept that open for them, but for the new Year 12s we had to realistically make a serious financial decision.

"Of the 20 or so applicants we had, around 14 of those were viable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was not something we could communicate before this morning due to embargoes around the results.

"I have worked closely with Andy Perry, the headteacher at Myton School, to try and help secure potential places for the viable applicants.

"I engaged with those pupils and told them they could get a place at Myton and that they will be able to go through the application process.

"The six that were not viable were supported by career advisors and members of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know it sounds awful but pausing the sixth form seemed the logical decision.

"It gives us time to get in a position to potentially run a viable sixth form and ensure pupils are enrolled and able to get the results they want and need for the destinations they want.

"It was a tough decision but it had to be put on pause.”

Mr Gilbride added: "I joined the school in January and I am a former Aylesford pupil myself.

"The school was not in a good place when I joined and it wasn't where it could have and should have been.

"We are making improvements - including getting a 'good' overall rating from Ofsted in April - which is a great step for Aylesford.

"The progress we have made has been remarkable."