Caremark Warwick, a provider of home care in the community, has received an award.

The provider scooped the title of top-performing business in its region at the Caremark Franchise 2024 Awards, where 126 offices were in the running for many of the awards.

The win also recognises franchise owner Barney Davis for managing the business over 2023.

Tracey Jane, Caremark’s quality manager in the region, said: “The team at Caremark Warwick are lucky to have Barney as such an extremely engaged and supportive owner.

“Together with his team, they are fully engaged with the regional support team and quality management team to get the very best out of growing the business while maintaining excellent quality standards for the care they provide.