Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society's annual show attracts hundreds of visitors
The Court House ballroom was laid out with exhibits in 70 entry classes, covering floral art, flowers, vegetables and fruit, along with children’s art entries and the WHAS Growers’ Challenge.
Organisers said that even though growing conditions over this year’s summer drought have been far from ideal, Warwick’s gardeners still managed to produce “an amazing variety of high-quality produce”.
Outside in the Pageant Garden, there were also a variety of craft stalls as well as stalls selling food and plants as well as a tombola and raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.
The organisers said more than 1,200 people came through the Pageant Garden with nearly 700 of them also visiting the horticultural show.
Speaking about the show, a spokesperson said: “The number of entries in the show is increasing year on year, with more than 260 this year across the 70 categories.
“The special floral art class this year to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE-day unfortunately attracted only one entry, although the winning entry in the Growers’ Challenge from Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden also used this as its theme.
“Children from the KidzOwn out-of-school club from Coten End were encouraged to take part in the show, and fifteen in the four to seven age category entered an artwork of a plant.
“We hope they will continue to enter the show in future years in more classes.”
Prizes and trophies were presented on the Monday afternoon by the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Jackie D’Arcy, who is president of the WHAS.
The overall show trophy winner – accumulating the most points from her entries – was Rosemary Mitchell.
She also won a second trophy for her range of flowers and as the ‘show leader’ was also awarded the Banksian Medal from the Royal Horticultural Society.
The spokesperson added: “As in previous years, we would like to acknowledge the cooperation and financial support provided by Warwick Town Council and once again acknowledge the generosity of local businesses in providing raffle prizes.
"We would also like to offer our grateful thanks to the army of volunteers who gave so much of their time and effort to make the show a success, both in preparatory work and in support over the weekend.”