The show will be returning this bank holiday weekend.

The Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society’s annual horticultural and craft show is returning over the bank holiday weekend – and this year there is a new trophy in memory of a long-term show supporter.

The show will take place at the Court House and Pageant Garden and there will also be craft stalls, as well as entertainment, a tombola, a plant stall and refreshments including a beer tent.

The Best in Show exhibit at the 2022 show. Photo supplied

There will also be a raffle, which several Warwick businesses donated prizes to.

Entries are to be staged on Saturday (August 26), with the show open to the public on Sunday (August 27) and Monday (August 28).

There are a variety of entry classes for all age groups and sections of the community, with 10 entry classes specifically for young people in the four to seven and eight to 11 year age ranges.

A special ‘Open Class’ has been added to the floral art section this year to celebrate the Coronation of HM King Charles III, where entrants can ‘let their imagination and artistic talent run free’.

The winning children's art exhibit in 2022. Photo supplied

For gardening groups, which can be a number of exhibitors from a single allotment site, charity, gardening organisation or similar not-for-profit horticultural group, there is a maximum first prize of £100 to be won in the “WHAS Growers’ Challenge”, depending on the level of competition.

A new trophy has been introduced this year for the winner of this class, and a carved wooden trophy has also been added for the vegetables section, in memory of a long-term supporter of the WHAS and the show, Derek Powers, who sadly is no longer with us.

All trophies will be presented by the Mayor of Warwick on the Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society said: “With increasing participation year by year, we hope that the 2023 Show will exceed pre-pandemic entry numbers and visitors.

“There are many cash prizes on offer and it is not difficult for even the less experienced gardener to succeed, and the WHAS welcomes entries from both members and non-members.