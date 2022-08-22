Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show taking place in town this bank holiday weekend

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trophies that will be awarded to the winners by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi. Photo supplied

The Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show will be taking place in the town over the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

It will be held on Sunday (August 28) and Monday (August 29) in the Court House and Pageant Garden in Jury Street, with a larger selection of craft stalls and demonstrations than in previous years.

The Show opens at 10am on both days – entry is free for Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society members and £1 for non-members.

As well as the Show exhibits, there will be plant sales, craft stalls and demonstrations, refreshments and entertainment.

Several businesses in the town have also donated raffle prizes.

Trophies will be awarded on the Monday afternoon by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi.