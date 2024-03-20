Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick Hospital is set to expand with a new surgical unit and a new look for its main entrance.

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) has partnered with One Retail, Compass Group UK & Ireland’s retail sector, and Noviniti, for the project.

Visual of Warwick Hospital’s new main entrance and elective hub building. Photo supplied

SWFT says “the project is a huge investment, which will help create sustainable and accessible services alongside transforming the hospital’s main entrance look, feel and flow of people’.

Part of the development, will see a dedicated facility built, known as an elective hub, which the Trust says will increase the number of surgical procedures it can carry out.

The new entrance is due to open early next year and – in what the Trust describes as a first of its kind – it will feature a hybrid shop with Marks and Spencer and Costa Coffee.

There will also be vending machines in the new area so people can buy food at any time of the day.

Sophie Gilkes, chief strategy officer at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our Trust is transforming the Warwick Hospital estate to create sustainable and accessible services, while enhancing the environment and overall experience for our patients, staff, and visitors.

"We are very excited to partner with One Retail and Noviniti to strengthen our food and retail offering and create a modern and welcoming main entrance, which will meet the needs of our local community for years to come.”

Andrew Jones, One Retail managing director said: “This is another first for One Retail - a great and innovative retail solution, which makes the most of the space available by creating a hybrid retail concept which will guarantee greater choice and quality for staff, visitors, and patients.

"It’s really exciting to be involved in South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust’s project, which will truly transform Warwick Hospital for everyone visiting it.”

Marc Hastings, CEO of Noviniti said: “We are delighted to be working with South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust to support their transformation strategy at Warwick Hospital.