Warwick Hospital opens its new 'more welcoming' main entrance

The new 'more welcoming' main entrance to Warwick Hospital has been officially opened this week.

The new ‘more welcoming’ main entrance to Warwick Hospital has been officially opened this week.

On Tuesday October 7, the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust opened its new main entrance.

The Trust says it has been designed to create “a more welcoming space, enhance food and retail offerings, and improve navigation and access for patients, visitors, and staff”.

It is also phase one of the Trust’s development plans and forms part of a wider investment to ‘improve patient experience and support future clinical growth’.

In partnership with One Retail, part of Compass Group UK & Ireland, and Noviniti, the ground floor now features M&S Food and Costa Coffee, which are open alongside the in-house restaurant, The Place, ran by ISS Facility Services UK.

There is also the main reception, Outpatient Pharmacy, Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS), a Changing Places facility, Switchboard, Volunteers, and the SWFT Charity Hub.

The upper floors, due to open in Winter 2026/27, will house two new hospital wards with treatment rooms, waiting areas, and clinic spaces.

These wards will support the relocation of the Hatton Ward and 23 Hour Ward, providing much-needed additional bed capacity and enabling the demolition of older infrastructure.

Phase Two will then begin focusing on expanding clinical capacity, creating an elective hub with new day surgery theatres, an enlarged diagnostics department, and a “hospital within a hospital” model that keeps elective (planned) care separate from emergency services, enhancing patient experience and supporting same-day recovery.

Sophie Gilkes, chief strategy officer at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our Trust is committed to transforming the Warwick Hospital estate into a modern, high-quality healthcare environment that delivers sustainable, accessible, and patient-centred care.

“The opening of our new main entrance marks a key milestone in phase one – improving visitor experience, wayfinding, and on-site amenities.

"We are excited to partner with One Retail and Noviniti to strengthen our food and retail offering, alongside the new restaurant, ‘The Place’, bringing improved facilities for everyone who visits or works at the hospital.

“We are now excited to begin working on Phase Two, which will expand our clinical capacity, continue to reduce waiting times, and ensure we can meet future demand while delivering even better care for our patients.”