Warwick Hospital patient who faced over 100 doses of chemo hopes to inspire other patients to live life to the fullest

A Warwick hospital patient who has faced more than 100 doses of chemotherapy hopes to inspire other cancer patients to live their lives to the fullest.

After being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2018, Austin Birks began his treatment journey.

Photo shows left to right: Graham Day – advanced nurse practioner, Peter Correa – consultant, Austin Birks and Zoe O’Neill - nurse consultant. Photo supplied

Austin, aged 63, has had two life-saving surgeries, with the latter lasting five and a half hours and required 64 stitches.

Despite being given the all clear on two occasions, his cancer returned in October 2021 and since then Austin has been receiving regular chemotherapy at Warwick and Stratford hospitals.

Despite his life-changing diagnosis, Austin has been living his life to the fullest and even took on a new hobby in stand-up comedy, performing at the Glee club in Birmingham twice to 400 people and raising £13,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Not letting cancer or chemotherapy stop him, Austin also achieved his sixth black belt in Shotokan Karate in September 2020 during lockdown.

He continues to train every day and is a Shotokan Karate instructor running his own club.

Keen to share with others experiencing cancer and undergoing chemotherapy that they can still thrive and live life to the fullest, Austin started writing blogs about his journey, focussed on living with cancer and a stoma bag.

The blog was also selected by an independent panel as being number 10, in the top 15 UK blogs about cancer.

Following the success of his blog, he is now creating a book which he hopes to be published later this year.

Talking about his experience, Austin said: “I would not be alive today without the amazing support that I have received from the fantastic teams at Stratford and Warwick hospitals.

"From cleaner to consultant I have received the best possible care, which has enabled me to use my cancer diagnosis as a positive motivation to achieve new things in life.”

Zoe O’Neill, nurse consultant at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It is meeting people like Austin that make my job worthwhile.

"The way that he has opened up and shared his experiences will have helped many other cancer patients and their families.

"Austin really is inspirational and feel very privileged to have looked after him.”