Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
3 minutes ago Thomas Cashman sentenced for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
19 minutes ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
25 minutes ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000
27 minutes ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
1 hour ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed

Warwick Hospital staff to take on charity skydive to help transform area in A&E department

They will be taking on the challenge later in the year.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:37 BST

Staff from Warwick Hospital’s A&E department are gearing up to take on a charity skydive later this year.

Read More
New EasterFest event coming to Leamington next week

The group will take on the challenge to raise money for SWFT Charity, the charity of the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular
Some of the A&E team at Warwick Hospital will be taking on a charity skydive later this year. Photo supplied
Some of the A&E team at Warwick Hospital will be taking on a charity skydive later this year. Photo supplied
Some of the A&E team at Warwick Hospital will be taking on a charity skydive later this year. Photo supplied

The team of 16 will jump from over 10,000ft on September 2 at Hinton Skydiving School in Brackley.

The jumpers include; Matthew Stott, Chris Aris, Julie Reading, Samirul Islam, Angela O’Shaughnessy, Annie Allsopp, Destimona Chirackal, Hayley Forsdick, Jade Dyson, Lydia Williams, Mark Battison, Mia Wilcock, Michelle Poole, Paige Leplumey, Joss Reed and Reza Sadi.

They want to raise money to turn one of the emergency department cubicles into an end of life room.

The vision is to have a room that can be used for everyday treatment with the benefit of being able to provide a more comfortable and dignified environment for an end of life patient and their family.

Matthew Stott, Emergency Department service manager, said: “We are all really looking forward to the jump.

"It’s great for team morale, and we look forward to raising enough funds to enhance the department with an end of life room to allow our patients and their families to be as comfortable as possible.”

A spokesperson for SWFT Charity added: “We are really inspired by what the team are doing, and we wish them every success with their fundraising as well as the jump itself.

"It takes a lot of courage to jump from a plane, so please show your support to the team and give what you can”.

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamedskydive

Warwick Hospital