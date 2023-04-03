Warwick Hospital staff to take on charity skydive to help transform area in A&E department

They will be taking on the challenge later in the year.

Staff from Warwick Hospital’s A&E department are gearing up to take on a charity skydive later this year.

The group will take on the challenge to raise money for SWFT Charity, the charity of the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust.

Some of the A&E team at Warwick Hospital will be taking on a charity skydive later this year. Photo supplied

The team of 16 will jump from over 10,000ft on September 2 at Hinton Skydiving School in Brackley.

The jumpers include; Matthew Stott, Chris Aris, Julie Reading, Samirul Islam, Angela O’Shaughnessy, Annie Allsopp, Destimona Chirackal, Hayley Forsdick, Jade Dyson, Lydia Williams, Mark Battison, Mia Wilcock, Michelle Poole, Paige Leplumey, Joss Reed and Reza Sadi.

They want to raise money to turn one of the emergency department cubicles into an end of life room.

The vision is to have a room that can be used for everyday treatment with the benefit of being able to provide a more comfortable and dignified environment for an end of life patient and their family.

Matthew Stott, Emergency Department service manager, said: “We are all really looking forward to the jump.

"It’s great for team morale, and we look forward to raising enough funds to enhance the department with an end of life room to allow our patients and their families to be as comfortable as possible.”

A spokesperson for SWFT Charity added: “We are really inspired by what the team are doing, and we wish them every success with their fundraising as well as the jump itself.

"It takes a lot of courage to jump from a plane, so please show your support to the team and give what you can”.