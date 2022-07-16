Warwick Hospital's Special Care Baby Unit recognised with top accolade

The care being provided by Warwick Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) has been recognised as ‘gold standard’.

Following achieving an assessment in May 2022, the neonatal unit run by South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust was awarded with a gold Bliss Baby Charter accreditation.

Emma-Louise Evans holding the Bliss Baby Charter gold accreditation standing with members of the SCBU Team. Photo supplied

This makes the unit the only SCBU within Coventry and Warwickshire and one of only thirteen in the country with this accolade.

The Bliss Baby Charter recognises neonatal units that deliver high-quality care to babies and support for their families. It was developed by Bliss to help hospitals caring for premature and sick babies to assess the care they provide and identify areas for improvement.

Emma-Louise Evans, the baby charter lead for Warwick Hospital’s SCBU, said: “Our team is dedicated to continually improve the service we offer, to ensure we are providing high-quality family-centred care as standard.

"I am extremely proud that our hard work and commitment to implement changes and make improvements has been recognised, not only with the prestigious Gold Bliss Baby Charter accreditation, but, by the families we care for.”

Holly Sullivan, baby charter programme lead at Bliss, added: "We were highly impressed by Warwick Hospital's SCBU in our visit.

"It is a unit that truly puts babies and families at the heart of their care, with the supportive staff and welcoming atmosphere particularly standing out, and with all parents highlighting extensive and one to one support with feeding.