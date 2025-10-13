Warwick hotel undergoing refurb is looking to extend its alcohol and live music licence

The Warwick Arms Hotel, which is in High Street, is currently undergoing a refurb. Photo by Victoria Gibbs

A hotel in Warwick, which is currently undergoing refurbishment, has applied to extend its premise licence so it can sell alcohol for longer.

The new premises licence has been submitted by The Coaching Inn Group Ltd, who took over the Warwick Arms Hotel in High Street in July.

Currently, the hotel has a licence to sell alcohol on site from 10am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday and from noon to 10.30pm on Sundays.

If approved, the new licence is approved by Warwick District Council, the site would then be able to sell alcohol from 10am to midnight seven days a week.

Within the same licence, the venue has also applied to extend the cut-off time for live music on Sundays.

Currently, live music can take place until 10.30pm but if the licence is approved it would be able to continue until 2am – bringing it to the same time as the rest of the week.

The new owners of the Warwick Arms Hotel closed the site on September 21 so that work could take place.

The group, which is spending more than £1million on the project, said the renovation will include a full refurbishment of the hotel’s 40 bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as the replacement of all windows, a complete roof repair, and installation of new public bathrooms, including an accessible bathroom.

Currently, the hotel is due to reopen on November 14.

To view the licence application go to: https://estates7.warwickdc.gov.uk/LicensingPortal/Forms/Search.aspx?types=LPA,LPV,LPC,LPW&days=28

More licence applications as well as planning applications can also be view on the Public Notice Portal at: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/