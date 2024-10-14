Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Indian restaurant in Warwick has been named 'best in Warwickshire' at an awards ceremony.

Family owned Castle Balti, which is located in St Johns, was presented the award at this year’s Tommy Miah’s International Indian Chef and Hospitality awards.

The team at Castle Balti attended the awards ceremony at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham in September.

The Castle Balti team left to right: Abdul Wahid, Nurul Sarder, manager and Tom Fathers, marketing. Photo supplied

The awards welcomes nominations from across the globe and this year, VIP guests attending the ceremony included MP Jess Phillips and Eastenders actor Nitin Ganatra.

Manager Nurul Sarder, said: “Since taking over just 12 months ago we have been on a quest to create an award-winning restaurant.

"To be honest, we didn’t expect it so soon, it was a huge surprise for us all.

"We focus on food quality and authenticity here at Castle Balti and it’s this focus that has led us to this award.”

Castle Balti were among 10 finalists after being whittled down from thousands of applicants.

The Tommy Miah’s International Indian Chef of the Year and Hospitality awards has recognised the world's top culinary and hospitality talent for more than 30 years.

Head chef Mohammed Ruhul Amin, added: “We’d like to every customer past and present for your support.

"We are food-centric, not style over substance.

"Customers bring their alcohol, some people in the industry think this is a disadvantage not being licensed but it allows us to invest more time, resources and money into the kitchen, ingredients, staff and other key areas of the business.”

For more information about the awards go to: https://indianchefoftheyear.com/