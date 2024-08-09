Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new food festival is set to take place in Warwick town centre later this year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CJ’s Events Warwickshire, the market operators behind the popular annual Warwick Food Festival held in May, have organised for the town to have its first Autumn Food Festival on Sunday September 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers said the event aims to showcase local food, seasonal produce, and community spirit.

A new food festival is set to be held in Warwick later this year. Top photo shows the Warwick Food Festival held in May 2023 (photo by Geoff Ousbey). Bottom photos suppled by CJ's Events Warwickshire

Running from 10am to 4pm, the market square will be filled with more than 50 food and drink stalls.

Visitors will be able to sample a variety of dishes, from street food to artisanal cheeses, freshly baked goods, and sweet treats.

There will also be a few stalls selling items for dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will also feature local craft breweries, cider makers, and wineries.

In addition to the food and drink, the festival will offer a variety of entertainment including live music from local bands and performers as well as face painting and rides for children.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “The Warwick Autumn Food Festival is free to attend, with something to offer everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Visitors are encouraged to make a day of it and explore the historic charm of Warwick Town Centre, with its quaint shops, historic landmarks, and vibrant atmosphere.

"We are working with Warwick Town Council and Warwick Chamber of Trade to ensure events within the town benefit from events within the town.”

For more information on the Warwick Autumn Food Festival, including a full list of traders and a schedule of events, go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk