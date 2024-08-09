Warwick is set to get a new food festival later this year
CJ’s Events Warwickshire, the market operators behind the popular annual Warwick Food Festival held in May, have organised for the town to have its first Autumn Food Festival on Sunday September 29.
The organisers said the event aims to showcase local food, seasonal produce, and community spirit.
Running from 10am to 4pm, the market square will be filled with more than 50 food and drink stalls.
Visitors will be able to sample a variety of dishes, from street food to artisanal cheeses, freshly baked goods, and sweet treats.
There will also be a few stalls selling items for dogs.
The festival will also feature local craft breweries, cider makers, and wineries.
In addition to the food and drink, the festival will offer a variety of entertainment including live music from local bands and performers as well as face painting and rides for children.
Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “The Warwick Autumn Food Festival is free to attend, with something to offer everyone.
"Visitors are encouraged to make a day of it and explore the historic charm of Warwick Town Centre, with its quaint shops, historic landmarks, and vibrant atmosphere.
"We are working with Warwick Town Council and Warwick Chamber of Trade to ensure events within the town benefit from events within the town.”
For more information on the Warwick Autumn Food Festival, including a full list of traders and a schedule of events, go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk