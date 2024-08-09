Warwick is set to get a new food festival later this year

By Kirstie Smith
Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new food festival is set to take place in Warwick town centre later this year.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire, the market operators behind the popular annual Warwick Food Festival held in May, have organised for the town to have its first Autumn Food Festival on Sunday September 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Warwickshire residents help raise more than £70k at Myton Hospices' annual cycle...

The organisers said the event aims to showcase local food, seasonal produce, and community spirit.

A new food festival is set to be held in Warwick later this year. Top photo shows the Warwick Food Festival held in May 2023 (photo by Geoff Ousbey). Bottom photos suppled by CJ's Events WarwickshireA new food festival is set to be held in Warwick later this year. Top photo shows the Warwick Food Festival held in May 2023 (photo by Geoff Ousbey). Bottom photos suppled by CJ's Events Warwickshire
A new food festival is set to be held in Warwick later this year. Top photo shows the Warwick Food Festival held in May 2023 (photo by Geoff Ousbey). Bottom photos suppled by CJ's Events Warwickshire

Running from 10am to 4pm, the market square will be filled with more than 50 food and drink stalls.

Visitors will be able to sample a variety of dishes, from street food to artisanal cheeses, freshly baked goods, and sweet treats.

There will also be a few stalls selling items for dogs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festival will also feature local craft breweries, cider makers, and wineries.

In addition to the food and drink, the festival will offer a variety of entertainment including live music from local bands and performers as well as face painting and rides for children.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “The Warwick Autumn Food Festival is free to attend, with something to offer everyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Visitors are encouraged to make a day of it and explore the historic charm of Warwick Town Centre, with its quaint shops, historic landmarks, and vibrant atmosphere.

"We are working with Warwick Town Council and Warwick Chamber of Trade to ensure events within the town benefit from events within the town.”

For more information on the Warwick Autumn Food Festival, including a full list of traders and a schedule of events, go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk

Related topics:Warwickshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice