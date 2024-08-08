Warwickshire residents help raise more than £70k at Myton Hospices' annual cycle challenge
More than 450 cyclists took part in this year’s Cycle Challenge, which saw participants take on 50km, 100km and 100 mile routes through Warwickshire and the Cotswolds.
More than £70,000 has been raised, ensuring Myton can support more people living with a life-limiting illness and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire.
Natalie Walker, events fundraising manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “There are some very special people who made the event such a success.
"Myton would like to thank Simon Coates Photography, who generously donated his time to capture the event, Ed and Ted who once again organised the delicious food – the BBQ was a smash hit and was a well-deserved treat for all the cyclists, as well as Ultimate Ices for the ice cream van that proved popular in the sunshine.
"We are also incredibly grateful to the wonderful folks at Unleashed for providing technical support, repairs and assistance on the day, and to Fire and Earth Leamington for providing free sports massages.
"The performers sounded absolutely beautiful thanks to Kirsty Minchella-Storer, Kirsty Ann and Paul Wyllie.
“Myton have to thank their friends from local businesses and supermarkets for donating food for the rest stops. They fuelled the cyclists to continue on their challenge.
“And last, but by no means least, we need to say a big thank you to all the wonderful volunteers, suppliers and sponsor, Winkworth Leamington, we are incredibly grateful for all your support for this year’s Cycle Challenge.
"We couldn’t have raised such an amazing amount without all of you.
“We are not the NHS, we are a charity and just 20 per cent of our funding comes from the NHS.
“This year alone, we need to raise £11 million of the £14.3 million it costs to continue providing our services free of charge to patients and their loved ones.
"Thank you to everyone who took part or supported the Cycle Challenge in any way, our vital work wouldn’t be possible without you.”