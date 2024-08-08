Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young fundraiser has tackled her ‘toughest challenge’ yet by completing a 24-hour tandem bike ride in aid of a south Warwickshire charity.

Isabel Wright cycled 196 miles by going 14 times around the 14-mile circuit at Redwings Oxhill Visitor Centre in Warwickshire, starting at midday on Saturday August 4 and finishing at midday on Sunday August 5.

Family, friends and supporters took turns to pilot the tandem for Izzy during the fundraiser, which has raised almost £1,800 of her £2,000 target in aid of Redwings, which is a horse welfare charity.

Izzy’s Dad Richard Jones said: “Izzy really struggled during the last six hours of the challenge and had to pull out every ounce of mental fortitude to get the job done.

“The night time was difficult, it was cold, her knees hurt, and the sleep deprivation was affecting her a lot.

“There were times when she was ready to throw the towel in, only for her to dig that little bit deeper and keep going.

“I’m so proud of her.”

Izzy, who celebrated her 14th birthday on Monday (August5), first visited Redwings with her grandma aged eight and it has been her favourite charity since then.

She has already raised £6,000 for Redwings over the years, by tandem-cycling 740 miles between all five of Redwings’ visitor centres last summer, climbing mountains in Wales and hiking 100 miles around the Shetland Islands with support from her dad and family friend Dave Wright.

Izzy said: “This was the toughest challenge so far but I’m so glad I completed it.

“I couldn’t have done it without everyone who came to support me, and I want to say thanks to them.

“If anyone hasn’t sponsored me yet, and would like to, that would be amazing. Every penny goes towards the fantastic horses, ponies and donkeys who Redwings rescue.”

Debbie Scott, head of fundraising at Redwings, said: “What an incredible achievement.

"We are so in awe of Izzy and her team for their unbelievable challenges which seem to get more and more gruelling and more and more inventive too.

"Thank you so much Izzy and to everyone who has kindly sponsored her amazing efforts.”

To donate to Izzy’s fundraising go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/richard-jones-1720527794020