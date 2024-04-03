Warwick is still looking for young ambassadors to represent the town at Eurocamp - here's how to apply

The search is still on to find young people to represent the town at the annual event. Photo supplied

Warwick Town Council is still searching for young ambassadors to represent the town at this year's Eurocamp event.

Verden in Germany will be hosting EuroCamp 2024, which is an annual initiative that brings together 20 young people from Warwick and its European twin and friendship towns.

This year it will run from July 20 to August 2.

Organised by Warwick Town Council and its twin towns, applications are open to find four young people, aged between 16 and 21 living in the CV34 postcode.

During the two weeks the group will work on improving the fitness equipment in the Verden City forest.

The project is fully funded by Warwick Town Council and the twin towns, and the council says there will be no costs for the ambassadors (apart from spending money).

Eurocamp 2024 will be made up of participants from Saumur, Verden, Formigine, Havelberg and Warwick.

Application forms are at: https://www.warwicktowncouncil.gov.uk/eurocamp/ by emailing: [email protected], or by calling 01926 411694.