The popular Lights of Love campaign is returning to Warwick.

The Christmas tree in the town’s Market Square tree is also set to shine more brightly this year thanks to new lights funded by Warwick Racecourse.

The campaign, which celebrates lost loved ones, is organised by Warwick Rotary Club in association with the Town Council and raises money for the Mayors charities and Myton

Hospices.

Last year’s campaign managed to raise £2,000.

If anyone would like to place a card on the tree, leaflets can be found in shops around town, or fill in the coupon in this week’s Courier.

This can be returned to Warwick Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street, Warwick Post office, Torreys and Claridges.

This year the visitor centre has put the form on their website so that you can make your dedication and donate directly from home.

The campaign starts with the lighting of the tree at the Victorian evening on November 23 and there will be a carol service of dedication on December 10, accompanied by the Community Band and the Emscote and All Saints Junior school choir.

Cards will stay on the tree until the New Year.

A spokesperson from Warwick Rotary Cub said: “When so many of us have lost loved ones, it is comforting to know that they have not been forgotten.”

Names of those remembered will be shown next to the tree, and on the Rotary website: https://www.warwickrotary.org.uk/