Warwickshire Search and Rescue Awarded Kings Award for Voluntary Service

Warwickshire Search and Rescue, a group of volunteers based in Warwickshire have been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

This is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Warwickshire Search and Rescue was founded by a small core team in March of 2013, to assist the Emergency Services in searching for vulnerable missing people throughout the county of Warwickshire, Coventry, Solihull, and parts of Birmingham.

The Warwickshire Search and Rescue team on a training exercise. Picture supplied.

The group has grown from ten founders to now having more than 70 members and is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

To date, the charity has been involved in over 375 searches for high risk, vulnerable missing people.

Team members are on call at a moment’s notice 24/7, 365 days a year.

The team is one of 262 UK charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

The eblems for the King's Award for Voluntary Service and Warwickshire Search and Rescue.

Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways in which dedicated volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

Recipients are announced annually on the 14 th November, The King’s Birthday. Charities in receipt of the

prestigious award are from all walks of life throughout the United Kingdom. Each charity chosen will be

awarded the King’s Emblem and afforded the right to display this on the charity’s social media, uniforms,

vehicles, and premises.

Volunteers from Warwickshire Search and Rescue will receive the award and certificate from Tim Cox, Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire.

In addition, two members of the team will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May or June 2024, along with other recipients of this year’s award.

Ian Malins, Chair of Warwickshire Search and Rescue says: “I’m delighted that our team of highly trained volunteers has been recognised by being awarded the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

"Due to the confidential nature of our work, supporting vulnerable people in their time of personal crisis, many people are unaware of what we do.

"Members of the team put in a lot of hard work, time and commitment in supporting the police and fire services with missing person searches.

"Their dedication to being available 24/7, searching in all weathers when needed, as well as the many hours spent training and fundraising for

the team is inspirational.

"I’m proud to be a member of the team that is truly professional in all but pay.”

More information on the recipients, the King’s Award and full details on how to nominate are available at https://kavs.dcms.gov.uk/