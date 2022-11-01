Warwick Lions Club join fundraising appeal to help revamp Warwick Hospital ward

The Warwick Lions Club is joining a fundraising drive to help revamp a ward at Warwick Hospital.

The club uses events and fundraising drives to help support charities and good causes in the Leamington and Warwick area.

Warwick Lions President Peter Amis. Photo supplied

One of these events is the upcoming Warwick bonfire and fireworks event at Warwick racecourse on Saturday November 5, which the club organises alongside the Warwick Rotary Club.

Under the club’s current President Peter Amis, members are getting behind the Warwick Hospital Young Minds Matter Appeal, which is aiming to raise £350,000 to revamp the hospital’s MacGregor Ward.

This will include supplying new sensory and play equipment to create ‘a home from home’ for young patients with mental health problems following an increase in admissions since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.