Warwick Lions launch annual Easter raffle at pubs across the area to help those in need

The Warwick Lions Club has launched its annual charity Easter raffle.

The club, which covers both Warwick and Leamington, has been holding an Easter Raffle to help those in need for the past 25 years.

This year 17 local pubs have offered to host the raffle and each will draw an individual winner at Easter – and this year the launch took place at the Warwick Arms Hotel.

Entry costs £2 and the prize is a hamper full of Easter goods.

John Tunney, the club’s president, praised the generous support of local people and the publicans who “provide a fun way of celebrating Easter while at the same time helping the less fortunate members our community”.

The club is also always looking for new members.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Lions Club said: “We have been active in Warwick and Leamington for over 50 years and we are also involved in the organisation of other popular events such as the Town Bonfire and Fireworks and Carols at the Castle

“Members of Lions are all volunteers committed to helping those in need.

"The club is not political or religious, recognises no cultural boundaries and is open to both men and women from all walks of life.

“Members focus on service to others while making friends and having fun while doing so.

"The club is always looking for new members.