Warwick Lions present awards to two teenagers for their hard work with a Leamington Guides group
Members of the Warwick Lions, which serves the Warwick and Leamington areas, visited St Mark’s Church in Leamington on Monday evening (May 20), which is the base for the St Mark’s Rainbow Guides.
During the visit, the club presented the Lions Young Leader in Service awards to 15-year-old Emmeline Lamb and 16-year-old Eva Brown who both completed more than 100 hours community service with the St Mark’s Rainbow Guides group.
The award recognises young people between the ages of 11 and 18 for their work in the community over 12 months, and both Emmeline and Eva were presented gold awards for reaching 100 hours.
The Rainbows, which is aimed at girls aged from five to seven years old, meets at the Church on Monday evenings and is always looking for more young leaders.
For more information go to: www.girlguiding.org.uk