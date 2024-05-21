Leamington teacher to take on Great North Run for Missing People charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jonathan Blower completed the London Marathon back in October 2021 in a time of 3 hours and 51 minutes, raising over £3,000 for Mental Health while he was assistant headteacher and behaviour manager at Campion School.
In the summer of 2023 he was promoted to the role of Headteacher of a brand new secondary specialist school in Sunderland, the City where he attended University during the 1990s.
He began leading the school in the autumn of 2023, renting his house out in Leamington and relocating with his partner Claire and black labrador Lucy to the centre of Newcastle.
Jonathan said: “I was approached by the charity to run for them now that I live in the North East where the race will take place.
"I accepted and have already been so taken aback with the generosity in both the North East and from Leamington.”