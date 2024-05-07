Warwick Lions present new horse jump to riding charity to mark its 55th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Warwick Lions Club recently presented a new horse jump to a riding charity to mark its 55th anniversary.

Members of the Warwick Lions Club, which serves both the Warwick and Leamington areas, gathered at the Lowlands Equestrian Centre in Shrewley last Saturday (May 4) to present the new jump.

Members of the Warwick Lions Club visited the Lowlands Equestrian Centre in Shrewley to present a jump to mark the 55th anniversary of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA). Photo supplied

The centre is home to the UK’s head office for Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) and is also its national training centre.

RDA is a charity dedicated to providing therapy through horse riding to improve the lives of children and adults with disabilities.

The centre also offers group and private riding lessons to the general public.

The site was formerly owned by Ro Pudden MBE who established the original Lowlands Equestrian riding stables and has been involved with RDA since the 1970s.

RDA moved to Lowlands in 2019 shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, occupying a new purpose built building, as well as the stables, indoor arena and outside training area.

The new centre was officially opened by Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, who is also RDA’s President and has been since she took on the role in 1976.

The Shrewley site also hosts coaches and volunteers from across the organisation and the yard is also home to three local RDA groups who use the horses and equestrian facilities on a regular basis.

RDA as a whole supports more than 20,000 disabled children and adults across more than 400 UK sites with activities like riding and carriage driving, as well as therapy, fitness and skills development.