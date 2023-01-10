Warwick man frustrated by repair delays to stop water coming through his ceiling - causing mushrooms to grow

A resident in Warwick is growing increasingly frustrated after having ongoing delays with repair work to stop water coming through his ceiling – causing mushrooms to grow.

A resident in Warwick is growing increasingly frustrated after having ongoing delays with repair work to stop water coming through his ceiling. Photo supplied

Matthew Smith, who lives in Malham Road, started having problem in December 2022 and despite contacting Orbit housing association responsible the problem is still ongoing.

Matthew said: “I started having problems on December 12, when I woke up to the sound of dripping water. On further investigation I found that water was coming from my kitchen ceiling through the light fitting.

"I rang Orbit and they got a electrician out that day to isolate the power to my kitchen but since then I've had three more plumbers out to my property and the property above where the water is coming from but all I get is ‘the ceiling needs removing and the pipes fixing’.

"That is all well and good but no one seems to want to do that. My neighbour above is without a shower or able to use water due to it coming through my ceiling. If he does so both properties have serious issues needing sorting.

“I have an 11-year-old daughter and for over two weeks now we're having to eat out or at family members houses because of this.

"I'm sick of making calls to raise another emergency job because whoever they send out just says the same thing every time.

How the leak looked a couple of weeks ago. Photo supplied

"Also every time I raise an emergency call they say someone will be with me with four hours, because its an emergency, so I've now taken days off work to be in my property to let them in – only for them not to turn up.”

After continued delays and problems – including over Christmas – Matthew has now been moved to hotel.

He said: “They have moved me to a hotel for the foreseeable future.

"They apparently can't get anyone to look at the issues until January 20, even though this was an emergency and should of been dealt with within 24 hours.

"So now its nearly five weeks since the water started coming through.”

A spokesperson from Orbit said: “We’re in close contact with Mr Smith and our contractors to repair the ceiling in his home as soon as possible.

"Although our contractors have visited the property on a number of occasions, they have been unable to complete the repair as they haven’t had access to the flat upstairs which is the source of the leak.

"We also need to wait for the results of an asbestos report on the ceiling to ensure that the repairs can be carried out safely.

"In the meantime, Mr Smith has been moved to alternative accommodation.”

Responding to Orbit’s statement, Matthew added: “They've had access to the flat above on several occasions now and every time they say it needs accessing via my ceiling not from above.

"As for the asbestos test, that was carried out months ago now, so they would of had the results back by now surely.

"Personally I feel five weeks to get a leaking ceiling looked at is an absolute joke.

"I work in the trade and I could sort the issues in a matter of hours myself but I can't get involved apparently.