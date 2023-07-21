Warwick man presented with British Empire Medal for his work in the community

He has been praised for his selflessness, leadership, and empathy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A man from Warwick has been presented a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his work in the community.

British Empire Medals (BEM) mark the contributions and service of people from across the UK.

Aby Joseph (third from left) being presented with his British Empire Medal by Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox next to family and friends. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

They recognise people who have made achievements in public life, committed themselves to serving and helping the UK, and who make life better for others by being outstanding at what they do.

Earlier this month, BEM awards were presented to two Warwickshire residents on July 13 by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

Aby Joseph from Warwick, was presented his BEM for his services to care home residents.

Aby is an experienced nurse with eight years at BUPA, and has been the Clinical Services Manager (CSM) at Alveston Leys care home in Stratford for the past year and a half.

Douglas Shorter (centre) being presented with his British Empire Medal by Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, alongside family and friends. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

His role is to oversee all nursing and care staff and ensure that residents' clinical needs are met.

He is a mentor to newly appointed CSMs in the region and specialises in wound care.

His empathy in end-of-life care has gained him recognition from the local hospice and during the pandemic, Aby voluntarily moved into the care home to provide constant support, for residents and their families.

He also acted as a point of contact for one of the care home’s nurses who was hospitalised by Covid-19, without family in the UK, and Aby assisted him with meals and shopping upon discharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aby was praised for his selflessness, leadership, and empathy throughout the pandemic, helping with residents' safety and well-being as well as supporting the Alveston Leys team.

Douglas Shorter from Nuneaton was the second resident to receive a BEM – his was for services to scouting and improving the lives of young people.

For more than 50 years, and as a Group Scout Leader, Douglas transformed the 11th Nuneaton Group in Weddington into one of the largest in the district with unwavering commitment and enthusiasm.

Determined to create a modern, purpose-built facility, he raised funds and garnered expertise to replace the old scout hut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new £500k building now serves as a hub for various Scout Association activities and is used by the wider Nuneaton community.

Douglas has also organised countless meetings and successful Scout camping trips, including international visits to Canada and Switzerland, leaving a lasting impact on the young scouts.

While stepping back from frontline scouting in 2017, he remains active on the Executive Committee, ensuring the facilities he worked so hard for remain safe and regularly maintained.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said: "It has been a real joy to witness the well-deserved recognition of Warwickshire residents, Aby and Douglas, by presenting them with their British Empire Medals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They have generously dedicated their time to enhance our local communities and helped towards making Warwickshire a better and more compassionate place.

“There are still so many people whose hard work across the county goes unnoticed.